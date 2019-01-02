Man jailed for threatening arson attack at Hawick bar

A man has been jailed for 10 months for threatening to burn down a pub after being told to leave, then getting involved in a violent confrontation with police officers called out to deal with him.

Martin Charlotte, 36, admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner outside the Bridge bar in Hawick on the evening of Saturday, November 24.

Jedburgh Sheriff Court heard that Charlotte was loitering outside the North Bridge Street pub while drunk and was told to go away twice within 20 minutes.

He returned at 8pm and a staff member told him again to move on, but that time round Charlotte reacted by shouting and swearing and threatening to burn the pubs down.

That threat was reported to police, but when officers caught up with him and attempted to apprehend him, he began struggling violently with them as they tried to put him in their van.

Charlotte, of no fixed abode, was also jailed for two months for stealing a £6.99 bottle of wine from Teviot Wines in Tower Knowe in Hawick two days later.

That sentence is to run concurrently with the 10-month term for the North Bridge Street incident.

In addition, Charlotte is to serve an extra 21 days as part of an unexpired prison sentence.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said his client had found it difficult to cope with issues in his life and had been experiencing accommodation problems resulting in him having to sleep rough.

Sheriff Derrick McIntyre backdated Charlotte’s 10-month jail sentence to November 26, that being when he was first remanded in custody.