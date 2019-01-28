Man jailed for shouting abuse at ex’s sister outside Kelso primary school

A man has been jailed for three months at Jedburgh Sheriff Court after getting involved in a bust-up with a former partner’s sister despite being banned by a court order from contacting her.

Mark Turnbull, 31, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner near Kelso’s Edenside Primary School while it was busy with parents and children at the end of a school day.

Tessa Bradley, prosecuting, described how the woman was waiting to collect her son when Turnbull started shouting from the other side of the street, calling her a grass and saying: “I had two months wasted in the jail because of you and your sister.”

The court heard this was witnessed by a school lollipop lady and she warned Turnbull about his language.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said his client had not been there intending to confront the woman, it being a chance meeting.

He said Turnbull felt his former partner and sister had been “out to get him” and that not-guilty pleas to the alleged offences they had reported him for had now been accepted by the crown.

But Mr Patrick added that Turnbull admitted his behaviour was unacceptable.

The court was told that Turnbull, of Berrymoss Court, Kelso, still had two months to complete of a jail sentence for other matters.

Sheriff Peter Paterson imposed a three-month jail sentence to run concurrently so it will not affect his release date.

He warned Turnbull of the consequences if there is any repeat of offending involving his former partner and sister on his release.