Man jailed for Hawick visit in breach of court order

A man banned from entering Scotland breached a court order by turning up at his former partner’s home on Christmas Eve to deliver presents for their children.

Shaun Grieve arrived at Nichola McWatters’ home in Galalaw Road, Hawick, to hand over gifts for his three children, but an argument then broke out between the pair, and the police were called.

Grieve, 29, was already on bail for assaulting his former partner on condition that he did not enter Scotland stayed at his new home in Blackburn, Lancashire.

Depute fiscal Tessa Bradley told Jedburgh Sheriff Court: “It was a blatant breach of bail conditions.”

Grieve was jailed for 80 days.

He is currently serving a 13-month jail sentence for assaulting Ms McWatters on another occasion and threatening to kill her.

Grieve also sent text messages to a man accusing him of sleeping with his former partner and threatening him with violence.