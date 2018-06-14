Man jailed for defying road ban for third time in two years in Duns

A man has been jailed for almost five months at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for clocking up his third conviction for driving while disqualified in two years.

Scott Cooper, 38, of Wester Row, Greenlaw, pleaded guilty to committing that offence on Duns Industrial Estate and also to having no insurance on November 2.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser explained how a police officer recognised Cooper as he drove a Volkswagen Golf into the Farne Salmon plant’s car park and suspected he was a disqualified driver.

The officer stood in front of the vehicle to make it stop, and subsequent checks revealed Cooper was banned and uninsured.

Mr Fraser said Cooper’s current ban is not due to expire until February 2019.

Cooper’s lawyer said his client had been due to attend an appointment in Galashiels at the Department for Work and Pensions and he had gone to the industrial estate so that his partner could drive him there when she finished work as he had been let down by someone else.

The lawyer described it as a “stupid mistake”.

The court heard how Cooper had previous convictions for dishonesty while living in Ayrshire but since arriving in the Borders all his offences were for road traffic matters.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said he could not ignore that it was Cooper’s third conviction for driving while banned in the space of two years.

He reduced the jail sentence handed out from 200 days to 150 days to reflect Cooper’s guilty plea.

Cooper was also banned from driving for another three years.