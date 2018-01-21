Man jailed for attacking teenager in Galashiels burger bar

A man of 27 has been jailed for assaulting a 17-year-old boy in McDonald’s in Galashiels.

Daniel Stewart admitted punching the youth to the head in the Wilderhaugh fast-food restaurant on September 1 last year.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser told Selkirk Sheriff Court that the restaurant was busy serving customers of all ages at around 7pm when Stewart entered and asked the 17-year-old if he could charge his mobile phone using a socket at his table.

The youngster agreed to that request but soon became concerned about some of the comments Stewart was making and took a photo of him and put it on the Snapchat image-sharing app asking if anyone knew who he was.

Stewart left the restaurant but returned shortly afterwards and struck the youngster on the nose.

Mr Fraser said Stewart had appeared to be under the influence of something and the youngster suffered a swollen, bloody nose.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said his client’s recollection of the incident was not good, but he said that the photo that had appeared on Snapchat of him was accompanied by abusive comments and he had reacted to that after seeing it.

Mr Patrick added: “He took umbrage at that and reacted in the wrong manner.

“It happened just after he had a dispute with his partner and the mother of his children, aged three and one.

“He went on a bender, as such, and got himself into bother.”

Mr Patrick told the court that Stewart, of Galashiels, is already in prison in connection with another matter and his earliest release date is March 5.

He was given a further 120-day jail sentence for the assault in McDonald’s.