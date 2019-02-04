Man jailed for 10 months for Galashiels car theft

A car thief has been jailed for 10 months at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Gary Stewart stole a set of car keys from a house in Galashiels before taking away a vehicle parked outside but was soon stopped by police.

The 27-year-old, formerly of Kelso, also pleaded guilty to having no insurance and licence when he stole the car in September.

Sheriff Janyss Scott said she would have jailed Stewart for 15 months but took into account the time he had spent in custody in connection with the matter already.

Stewart was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.