Man found with serious injuries in Hawick

A police investigation has been launched after a 30-year-old man was found with serious injuries in a Hawick street.

The man was discovered early Wednesday morning in Fairhurst Drive and was taken by ambulance to Borders General Hospital.

No details are known as to how he suffered the injuries and police say investigations into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

A police spokesman said: “Police in the Borders were called to the Fairhurst Drive area of Hawick at around 7.40am on Wednesday, June 27, following reports a man had been found with serious injuries.

“The 30-year-old was taken to Borders General Hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service and inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.”