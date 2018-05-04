Man fined £360 for stealing booze from Kelso stores

A serial alcohol shoplifter has been fined a total of £360 at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

Richard Cowan, 33, pleaded guilty to four separate offences committed at the Co-op and Lidl stores in Kelso between last March and September.

He stole two packs of lager valued at £19.38 from the Co-op on March 8 and two months later stole a similar quantity with a value of £17.98.

Cowan admitted the theft of a £10 case of lager from the Co-op on July 20, and on September 1 he took a bottle of wine valued at £4.29 from Lidl without paying.

A not-guilty plea to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and breaking a glass panel at his former home in Rennie Court in Kelso on August 8 was accepted by the crown.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said: “They were not high-value thefts, but every couple of months he would go shoplifting, and there are alcohol issues in the background.”

Defence lawyer Sophie Russell said her client had made significant efforts to turn his life around and had now moved away from the Borders.

Cowan, now of Dormiston Road, Kirkmuirhill, South Lanarkshire, works as a packer in a whisky factory, the court heard.

He was ordered to pay the fine at a rate of £20 per week.