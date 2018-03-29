Man fined £270 over violent struggle with police in Kelso

Struggling violently with police officers in a car park in Kelso town centre resulted in a £270 fine for Paul McLean at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

The 32-year-old, of Ladyrig Farm Cottages, Heiton, pleaded guilty to obstructing officers investigating an alleged theft during the early hours of August 28.

Along with co-accused Alexander Nairn, 34, of Main Street, Heiton, his not-guilty plea to stealing five kegs of lager and various foodstuffs from the Ednam House Hotel in Kelso on August 28 was accepted by the crown.