Man fined £270 over violent struggle with police in Kelso

Charges of stealing lager and food from Ednam House Hotel in Kelso were dropped.
Charges of stealing lager and food from Ednam House Hotel in Kelso were dropped.

Struggling violently with police officers in a car park in Kelso town centre resulted in a £270 fine for Paul McLean at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.

The 32-year-old, of Ladyrig Farm Cottages, Heiton, pleaded guilty to obstructing officers investigating an alleged theft during the early hours of August 28.

Along with co-accused Alexander Nairn, 34, of Main Street, Heiton, his not-guilty plea to stealing five kegs of lager and various foodstuffs from the Ednam House Hotel in Kelso on August 28 was accepted by the crown.