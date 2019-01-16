Man facing charges after drugs worth £35k found in Hawick raid

A man allegedly found with class-A drugs valued at almost £35,000 has been charged by police.

Officers raided an address in Hawick’s McLaren Court on yesterday and discovered a quantity of heroin with a maximum estimated street value of £35,000.

The 25-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the find the following day.

He is due to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Barry Roebuck, of Galashiels CID, said: “Tackling drug crime is a priority for the local community, and therefore it remains a priority for us.

“Any information or intelligence we receive to suggest that someone may be involved in distributing these harmful and illegal substances will be fully investigated.”

“Those with concerns or information about drug crime are urged to report these to Police Scotland on 101, or anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”