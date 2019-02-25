Man dies in house fire near Earlston

A 61-year-old man has died in a house fire near Earlston.

Emergency services were called to the property north of Earlston at 7.20am yesterday.

Crews attending from Galashiels and Lauder requested further assistance, with further support coming from Kelso.

They battled the blaze throughout the morning, before finally being stood down around 4pm.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “About 7.20am on Sunday, February 24, emergency services attended a house fire at a property in the Earlston area of the Scottish Borders.

“Sadly a 61-year-old man has died as a result of the fire.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and a joint investigation is ongoing with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”