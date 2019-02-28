Man charged with stealing bus from interchange in Galashiels

A 32-year-old man has appeared in court, accused of stealing a bus from Galashiels Transport Interchange and driving off while unfit through drink or drugs.

Simon Ness also faces a charge of dangerous driving after police tried to stop the public service vehicle during Tuesday night’s incident.

He appeared in private at Selkirk Sheriff Court, where he was remanded in custody.

Ness, from Penicuik, faces a total of eight charges which also includes failing to give a specimen of breath, no insurance, no licence, failing to reveal the identity of the driver of a vehicle and breaching bail.

He made no plea and the case was continued for further examination.

Sheriff Peter Paterson refused a motion for bail and Ness was remanded in custody.