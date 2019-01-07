Man charged following assault in Hawick

A 28-year-old man has been charged with assault following a disturbance in Hawick.

Police were called to the incident in Duke Street at 8pm on Saturday, December 29.

A 20-year-old man was found with serious head injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detective sergeant Callum Peoples said: “I’d like to thank all those who came forward and assisted with our inquiries.

“We will not tolerate acts of violence in our communities and I’d like to reassure the public that we will always use all resources at our disposal to investigate thoroughly.”

The man is due to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, February 4.