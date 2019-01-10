Man charged after Hawick sex video is posted online

A man has been arrested and charged after an explicit video involving two people from Hawick was posted online last week before later being removed.

Police say the 24-year-old will appear in court at a later date and that inquiries into this matter are continuing.

It comes after an explicit video involving two Borderers was released on social media last week, and both parties reported the matter to police, on January 4, as alleged revenge porn.

Sergeant Lynsey Thomson from Hawick Police Station said: “It is important that people are mindful of what is posted and shared online and the impact it can have on both themselves and others.

“Any reports of offences committed online will be thoroughly investigated and anyone found to be involved will be robustly dealt with.”

Police say both victims were aware of the video and both consented at the time of it being filmed.

The video, of which at least four clips have been released, involves the man, 50 and a woman, 33, who is not his partner, who are seen engaging in numerous consensual sexual acts.