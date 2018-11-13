Man badly injured in Selkirk assault

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 20-year-old man was assaulted in Selkirk earlier this month.

The victim was seriously injured in the attack, which happened in the Bannerfield area of the town, between 9pm and 11pm, on Saturday, November 3.

Sergeant Jacqi McGuigan said: “We believe there were a number of people around when this incident took place and we are appealing to anyone who may have seen something and not yet spoken to the police to come forward.

“Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4834 of 3rd November, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”