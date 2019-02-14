Man back in court over knifepoint robbery at Kelso supermarket

A 36-year-old man has made a second private court appearance in connection with an armed robbery at a Kelso supermarket.

William Quarry, giving an address in Kelso, is charged with assault and robbery, as well as possession of a bladed article.

He made no plea at Selkirk Sheriff Court, and he was fully committed for trial.

Quarry was released on bail by sheriff Peter McCormack.

His court appearance follows a raid on the Co-op store in Roxburgh Street in Kelso at 10.55pm on Monday, January 28, involving a man allegedly brandishing a knife at a member of staff.

Police say three bottles of whisky and a quantity of cigarettes were stolen.