Man arrested and £3k heroin recovered in Galashiels drug raid

A drugs raid in Wood Street, Galashiels, yesterday (Wednesday, June 30) ended in one man being arrested and the seizure of £3,000 of heroin.

Officers from the Borders Proactive Unit and Community Action Team carried out an intelligence-led search of a property and vehicle parked in the street, where they recovered over £200 in cash along with evidence of drug dealing.

A further search of a second property in Laidlaw Court, Galashiels, led to the seizure of £3,000 worth of heroin.

The 44-year-old will now be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Sergeant Barry Roeback from the Borders Proactive Unit said: “This is another vital recovery of harmful drugs before they could be distributed within our communities and we are grateful, as always, to the public for the information they provide us with.

“The resdients of the Scottish Borders continue to make it clear they do not want drugs on their streets and we will always respond to any intelligence that we receive to target drug dealers.

“If you would like to report ongoing drug crime in you area then please contact us on 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”