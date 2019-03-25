Man arrested after spate of violence and disorder in Kelso

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a series of violence and disorder offences which took place in Kelso over the weekend.

At around 9.30pm on Friday, March 22, two 31-year-old men were attacked at the Rosebank Cemetery in Shedden Park Road.

One victim sustained injuries to his head and back, while the other suffered a hand injury.

During the afternoon of Saturday, March 23, an elderly couple were in their home in Abbotseat when a man forced entry, causing the pair fear and alarm.

An attempt was then made to steal a car from a neighbouring property.

As a result of inquiries conducted by Galashiels CID, a 27-year-old was arrested and subsequently charged in connection with these offences.

He is scheduled to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Callum Peoples from Galashiels CID said: “I want to make it clear that these sort of incidents are totally unacceptable and left various members of the Kelso community either injured, or very distressed.

“Tackling violence, antisocial behaviour and acquisitive crime are our top priorities within the Borders and whenever such offences are reported to us, we will investigate thoroughly and professionally to bring anyone found to be responsible to justice.”