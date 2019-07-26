Man arrested after Scott Street attack which left man seriously injured

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an attack in Galashiels yesterday lunchtime.

The incident happened at a house in the town’s Scott Street around noon.

A 55-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, and police remained guarding the house until yesterday evening.

Today they confirmed a man has been arrested and charged and will appear in court on Monday.

A police spokesperson said: “Police in the Borders have arrested and charged a 33-year-old man in connection with the serious assault of a 55-year-old man in the Scott Street area of Galashiels on Thursday, July 25.

“The man is expected to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, July 29.

“Officers continue to follow further positive lines of enquiry in relation to this investigation.”

The 55-year-old victim of the attack remains in Borders General Hospital at Melrose.

Anyone with any further information can contact Police Scotland on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 1589 of July, 25.