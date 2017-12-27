Man and woman found dead

Police are investigating following the deaths of a man and a woman in Heiton, near Kelso, on Boxing Day.

The bodies of a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s were found at a property in Ladyrig View at around 3pm on Tuesday.

Their deaths are being treated as unexplained, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Inquiries are under way to establish the circumstances leading to the pair’s deaths.

Detective Chief Inspector Keith Hardie, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team said: “I would like to offer my condolences to the families of the man and woman who have sadly died.

“Whilst our inquiries are at an early stage and formal identification is yet to take place, we are satisfied we know who they are, and we are providing support to their loved ones.”

Anyone with information of use to the police is asked to call 101, quoting incident 2,012 of December 26.

Superintendent Jim Royan said: “We understand that this is a shocking incident for a small, quiet area of the Borders, and we will have a number of our local officers on patrol to provide support to the community as well as the MIT investigation.

“I would like to thank the people of Heiton in advance for their patience and cooperation, and please come and speak to one of the team if you have any information that could assist.”