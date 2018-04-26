Man admits Walkerburn Bowling Club arson attack

A 28-year-old man has admitted causing thousands of pounds’ worth of damage by starting a fire at a Borders bowling club.

Sam Williams pleaded guilty at Selkirk Sheriff Court to culpably and recklessly setting fire to Walkerburn Bowling Club on December 19 last year, destroying the building.

The court was told Williams has mental health issues, and they are a cause for concern when combined with alcohol and cannabis consumption.

Defence lawyer Sophie Russell said her client had already been on remand for several months and applied for bail to his father’s address in Walkerburn.

Sheriff Gerry MacMillan said there is a public safety issue, however, and remanded him in custody until Tuesday, May 8, when background reports will be considered prior to sentencing.