Man admits smashing window at Hawick hair salon

Background reports have been ordered on a Hawick man after he admitted smashing the window of his sister’s hairdresser’s shop with a hammer.

Remo Nardini pleaded guilty to committing that offence at Style Ahead in Hawick High Street on Thursday, March 1. Jedburgh Sheriff Court was told the cost of the damage was between £250 and £300.

The 59-year-old, of Slitrigbank, had bail refused and was remanded in custody until March 26 for the production of a criminal justice social work report and a restriction-of-liberty order assessment.