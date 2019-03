A 41-year-old man has been ordered to be of good behaviour for the next 12 months after admitting assaulting his wife by repeatedly punching her to the head to her injury.

Colin Hall, formerly of Howegate in Hawick, pleaded guilty to committing that offence at a house in Jedburgh’s Hartrigge Road on November 25 last year.

He was told that if he manages to stay out of trouble until the case calls again at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on March 20, 2020, the offence will be dealt with by way of a fine.