A man responsible for an attempted housebreaking in Galashiels will be sentenced in November.

Edward Hannah, 43, of King Street, Galashiels, pleaded guilty on indictment to committing that offence at a property in the town’s Chris Paterson Place.

Selkirk Sheriff Court was told that he forcibly removed a door’s letterbox in an attempt to break into the house with intent to steal.

Sentence was deferred until November 4.