Man admits brandishing knife during disturbance at Kirk Yetholm pub

A man has admitted brandishing a knife as he created a disturbance at Kirk Yetholm’s Border Hotel at the weekend.

Kenneth McLaren, 49, appeared from custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and pleaded guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner last Friday.

He admitted shouting and swearing, threatening others with violence, threatening to damage property, making abusive remarks, sending threatening text messages and brandishing a knife.

McLaren, of High Street, Kirk Yetholm, also admitted possessing a bladed article, namely a knife.

Procurator fiscal Graham Fraser said there had been a lot of drink involved in the incident.

Sentence was deferred until March 4 for background reports.