Man admits assaulting his 72-year-old dad in Kelso

A 35-year-old man has admitted assaulting his elderly father and been remanded in custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court to allow background reports to be prepared.

William Quarry pleaded guilty to pushing his 72-year-old father against a gate, resulting in him falling to the ground at a property in Kelso on June 9.

He also admitted stealing 14 rifle rounds and two shotgun cartridges from a garden shed and possessing ammunition without a firearms certificate.

Defence lawyer Mat Patrick said his client had been living in London and battling various addictions including heroin, cocaine and alcohol and had returned to Kelso, where he was sleeping rough.

He added that Quarry regretted the incident involving his father.

Bail was not requested and Quarry, described as being of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody until July 9 for the preparation of a criminal justice social work report.