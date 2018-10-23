Man accused of violent struggle with police at Galashiels pub

A 40-year-old man has appeared from custody at Selkirk Sheriff Court accused of causing a disturbance in a Galashiels pub at the weekend.

Simon Hadden is charged with struggling violently with three police constables at the Bridge Inn on Saturday and hitting one in the face.

He is also said to have behaved in a threatening or abusive manner in the Island Street pub, in a police vehicle en route to Hawick police station and at the accident-and-emergency department at the Borders General Hospital in Melrose.

Hadden faces a fourth charge of attempting to punch an officer at Hawick police station.

He pleaded not guilty to all four charges, and a trial date was fixed for January 8 at Selkirk Sheriff Court, with an intermediate hearing on December 17.

Hadden was released on bail with special conditions not to enter the Bridge Inn or consume alcohol, and he must provide police with a breath sample if required.

He was also placed on curfew at his home in Hawthorn Road, Galashiels, between the hours of 7pm and 7am.