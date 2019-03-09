Man accused of stealing bus in Galashiels and driving off remanded in custody again after bail bid rejected

A 32-year-old man accused of stealing a bus and driving off while unfit through drink or drugs has been remanded in custody at Jedburgh Sheriff Court until he goes on trial.

Simon Ness also faces a charge of dangerous driving after police tried to stop the public service vehicle during last week’s alleged incident, said to have started at the transport interchange in Galashiels.

Ness, of Penicuik in Midlothian, faces eight charges also including failing to give a specimen of breath, driving with no insurance or licence, failing to reveal the identity of the driver of a vehicle and breaching bail.

He made no plea during a second private court appearance, and he was fully committed for trial.

A motion for bail was refused, and Ness was remanded in custody.

A date has yet to be set for his trial.