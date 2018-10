A man has appeared in private at Jedburgh Sheriff Court charged with raping a 20-year-old woman at the weekend.

Christopher Davidson, 23, is accused of committing that offence at a house in Galashiels on Sunday.

He made no plea, and the case was continued for further examination.

Davidson, of Hollybush Road, Galashiels, was granted bail by sheriff Valerie Johnston in the meantime.