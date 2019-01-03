Man, 27, taken to hospital after Galashiels assault

Police have launched an investigation following a serious assault in Galashiels on Saturday afternoon.

A man was taken by ambulance to the Borders General Hospital with an injury to his head following the fracas, which took place shortly after the end of the Old Firm football match, which had been showing in pubs.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The incident happened outside a premises in the High Street area at around 3.20pm on Saturday, December 29.

“A 27-year-old man was taken to the Borders General Hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service with a serious head injury.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Galashiels CID via 101, quoting incident number 2287 of December 29, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”