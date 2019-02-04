Man, 27, due in court today following serious assault in Selkirk

One man is expected to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff court today following a serious assault in Selkirk yesterday, which saw a large police presence in the town.

Another man has been arrested in the town in the early hours of this morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in the Borders have arrested and charged a 27-year-old man in connection with a serious assault after officers were called to the Market Place area of Selkirk at around 11am on Sunday, February 3.

“The man is expected to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, February 4.”

The spokesperson added: “A second man, aged 41, has been arrested in connection with possession of an offensive weapon after officers were called to an address in the Ettrick Road area of Selkirk at around 12.25am on Monday, February 4. Inquiries remain ongoing.”