Man, 22, found dead in Peebles house

A 22-year-old man was found dead in a property in Peebles on Friday.

The circumstances surrounding the as-yet unnamed man’s death is not known, but police are not treating it as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police were called to a house in Violet Bank, Peebles, at around 1.10pm on Friday, January 12, following a report of concern for a man.

“The 22-year-old was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, and the death is unexplained, pending further enquiries, but is not being treated as suspicious.

“A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”