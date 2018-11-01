Mairearad and Annie set to captivate Selkirk

Visitors to the String Jam Club at the County Hotel next Saturday evening (November 10) are in for a double treat.

Two of Scotland’s most revered multi-instrumentalists, Mairearad Green (accordion and bagpipes) and Anna Massie (guitar, banjo, fiddle) will be in session – and it’s not to be missed.

The truly captivating duo, provide a highly energetic performance with an instantly warm and friendly stage presence.

Having played alongside each other for more than 10 years, they revel in an intuitive approach to each other’s musical ideas and interpretations, and an “almost telepathic communication” on stage (Hi-Arts), effortlessly showcasing the fruits of duo partnership to the highest level, creating “music more than the sum of just two parts” (The Scotsman).

Mairearad and Anna both grew up in the Highlands amidst very similar musical backgrounds (most notably, mandolin-playing dads), and so share an innate understanding of Scottish culture and music.

They have enjoyed many successes, including five stars in The Scotsman and high praise from KT Tunstall, becoming a much-loved live act.

Their three albums – 2009’s eponymous debut, ‘Doubling’ in 2013 and ‘Best Day’ 2015 – have met wide critical acclaim, Mairearad and Anna was recorded live, whilst Doubling features many layered tracks, building a more complex sound, though still just from the duo.

At the heart of Doubling remains the live sets, intricately arranged and executed with symbiotic sympathy, enhancing their “must-see” reputation.

The concept for their fourth album ‘Farran’ – the Scots word for the starboard side of a boat – is to represent exactly what this virtuosic duo perform live.

It is the stripped-back sound of vocals, guitar, accordion, fiddle and bagpipes, and it was recorded live at the Gloworm studio in Glasgow with co-producer, Calum MacCrimmon from the band Breabach.

The material includes the JP Cormier song about a boat, ‘Molly May’ and a haunting fiddle number ‘Mo Chailin- Dileas Donn’, written by Ullapool fisherman, Hector Mackenzie.

Also on the album, there’s a foot-stomping set of local reels written by Mairearad’s piping teacher Norman Gillies, and many other great tunes, notably, some self-penned compositions which is a staple for this pair’s music.

Both award-winners, Mairearad currently performs with King Creosote and Mike Vass, and Anna with Blazin’Fiddles and Rant. They have also previously performed with a number of well-known bands and artists; The Poozies, Bella Hardy, Box Club, Kate Rusby, Karine Polwart, Karen Matheson, Capercaillie and together in Scotland’s one and only Celtic Big Band, The Unusual Suspects.

Tickets, £13, are available from the County Hotel by calling 01750 705000.

Tickets will be reserved for collection on the night, or you can pay on the door, subject to availability.

There’s also 10% off County Hotel restaurant meals from 6-7pm for ticket-holders.

The doors open at 7.30pm, with the show expected to end by around 11pm.