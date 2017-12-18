Luigi proves he’s still a cut above

Galashiels barber Luigi Caterino grabbed yet another award at the recent Scottish Hair and Beauty Awards, held in the Crown Plaza Hotel in Glasgow.

The owner of the Italian Job Barber shops in Galashiels and Kelso took the regional title for the best barber south east Scotland at the event.

This will sit in his bulging trophy cabinet alongside the best barber Scotland awards over the past two years, and the best shave in Britain award, awarded by the Bluebeards Revenge company.

He told The Southern: “It has been a fantastic few years for us, and it is down to my great staff, including Rachel Casson, who manages one of my shops, and won the best shave in Scotland earlier this year; Stacey Johnstone who started working for me seven months ago, but is already an amazing part of our team, and Suzanne Hewitt, who has started part-time, has an amazing talent in long hair and has so much patience for kids with autism.”

Luigi, who hails from Naples, has also done work as a world educator for the Great British Barbering Academy, and plans to open a shop in the Borders General Hospital in the new year.