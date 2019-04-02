Lucky Teri set for trolley dash

Budget supermarket Aldi is celebrating 25 years in Scotland by hosting a Supermarket Sweep-style trolley dash at its store in Hawick.

Hawick residents have until Saturday, April 6 to fill out an application form in the Commercial Road store to be in with a chance of winning.

One lucky shopper will then be chosen to do a five-minute trolley dash in the store and take home all the ALDI favourites they can grab in the time – except for alcohol products.

Aldi will also donate the cash value of the trolley to a chosen local foodbank.

Richard Holloway, regional managing director for Scotland, said: “The famous Aldi supermarket sweep is now coming to Hawick, giving one lucky shopper the chance to stock up on their favourite products while also raising money for their local foodbank.”

Entrants, who must be over 18, will be asked to nominate a local foodbank when applying.