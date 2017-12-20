Lottery handout joy for charities

Christmas has come early for two Borders charities awarded almost £20,000 between them this week.

Midlem Village Hall has been given £10,000 to improve accessibility by resurfacing the communal roads around the village green.

Selkirk youth club Rowland’s has been awarded £9,475 to develop its Find Your Voices project from within its West Port drop-in.

The scheme will help young people to directly influence activities and encourage volunteering, ownership, information, choice, employment and skills.

Both grants come from National Lottery Awards for All Scotland, and its spokesperson said: “All of these awards really showcase the variety of projects that can be funded and highlight the difference a relatively small amount of money can make.”

“We wish all of these groups all the best for the festive season and the future.”

