Lorry and two vans involved in collision at A72’s Dirtpot Corner, near Peebles

A lorry and two vans were involved in the latest of an ongoing series of collisions at Dirtpot Corner on the A72 near Peebles yesterday, December 19.

The Edinburgh-Carlisle road was closed at the three-vehicle accident site for about an hour yesterday afternoon to allow debris to be cleared away.

No one is thought to have been hurt in the collision.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police were called to the A72 at 2.50pm on December 19.

“Three vehicles – a lorry and two vans – were involved in a collision.

“Nobody is believed to have been injured.”

A £2.2m improvement scheme is currently under way at Dirtpot Corner in an effort to cut the number of accidents occurring there.

Work got under way in August and is due for completion early next summer.

The road is to be widened at the corner and its surface will be improved, as well as new safety fencing and a parapet being added.

A 30mph speed limit is in force for the duration of the works, with temporary traffic lights being required occasionally.

A full short-term closure of the road at the corner will be needed towards the end of the 10-month project.

Updates on the works can be found at www.scotborders.gov.uk/dirtpotcorner