Look Roo’s come to Abbotsford House

A steady stream of Borderers took their family heirlooms to Abbotsford yesterday for a free valuation from telly expert Roo Irvine.

Roo, Antiques Road Trip star Charles Hanson’s valuation expert, chatted with many visitors to the stately home, near Tweedbank, as she inspected their cherished treasures.

Brothers Ryan (10) and Owen (7) Young from Stow allow Roo Irvine a shot of their antique toy train.

It was the first of several valuation events across the region to be held by Hanson’s Auctioneers, of Derbyshire and London.

Items are valued free of charge, but their owners are urged to make a donation to a chosen charity.

Hanson, who has visited the Borders on more than one occasion recently as he attempted to buy antiques from local stores for as little as possible on Antiques Road Trip, said he is very fond of the region.

Also a regular on the likes of Flog It! and Bargain Hunt, Hanson, 39, told us: “I often film in Scotland. It’s a place I know and love, hence my decision to bring Hansons’ friendly valuation team to Abbotsford.”

Roo Irvine discusses some Oriental antiques with husband Mark at Abbotsford.

Organiser Donald Young, of Stow, said the first day went really well.

He said: “For the first event, it went really well.

“We were kept busy throughout, and we were treated to a superb variety of items.

“For instance, there was a lot of Oriental stuff, including a beautiful Chinese bowl, which will be sent to Charles’s auction house to await a specialist sale.

Roo Irvine with a bust of Sir Walter Scott at Abbotsford.

“And there was one lady who came in, who said she was the last in a long line of gypsy queens.

“She brought in a ring which had been handed down to her through many generations of her family.

“It may not have been worth that much, but it was a terrific story.”

The next free valuation day will take place at the Eastgate Theatre, Peebles, next Wednesday, April 18, from 11am to 2pm, and the roadshow will be back at Abbotsford on Friday, May 11.