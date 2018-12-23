Local area commander calls it a day

A senior Borders police officer is calling time on his career after 30 years of service.

Local area commander, Chief Inspector Andy McLean, officially stood down from his role through retirement on Friday, December 21.

Having joined Lothian and Borders Police in Galashiels in 1989, Mr McLean has served in various uniform roles over the past three decades. In his tenure, he has worked in response and community Policing, road policing and public order roles.

He told us: “It has been my absolute honour and privilege to have worked for this organisation, and for Lothian and Borders Police beforehand.

“Putting on the uniform always gave me a tremendous sense of pride and while it will be strange to no longer do this each day, I am looking forward to the next chapter and what it will involve.

“While I’ve enjoyed all of my roles, being able to serve as local area commander for the Borders is undoubtedly a career highlight and I am extremely grateful to all of the officers and staff I’ve worked with and who have helped make our area such a wonderful place to live.

“I’d also like to extend my sincerest thanks to the various partner organisations, whom we work closely with on a daily basis. Your support of our campaigns, operations and policing plans have been pivotal to the successes we have achieved.

“I wish you all the very best for the future.”

Replacing Mr McLean is Chief Inspector Stuart Reid, who officially begins in post tomorrow (Friday, December 28).

He has been in the service for 23 years and has accrued a wealth of investigative and operational policing experience, having served in both CID and response policing at all ranks from PC/DC to DCI/CI, as well as emergency planning.

He said: “The Borders is not only one of the most scenic and diverse regions to work in, but one of the most demanding, and I relish this new opportunity.

“Throughout the region, the needs of specific communities vary greatly, from rural issues, to drug crime and road policing matters.

“I plan to build on the outstanding success of my predecessor and ensure that our policing approach reflects these very different requirements, so we best serve all of those who live and work within the Borders.

“It is also my intention to continue our close working relationship with our partner agencies and develop new initiatives, which can see us work together to improve the quality of life for our communities.

“I cannot wait to get started and am really looking forward to meeting the officers, staff, partners, elected members and general public for this amazing region.”