Liz joins the ranks of volunteers in Galashiels

As the Street Pastors organisation celebrates its first decade in Scotland, the Borders group continues to go from strength to strength.

The voluntary group made up of Christians from the community head out on the streets of Galashiels and Hawick every Saturday night, to aid people who may be the worse for wear when leaving nightclubs.

They dish out woolly hats and lollies to break the ice, chat to the revellers and hand out flipflops to young ladies who are struggling to walk home in stillettos.

At the end of last year, the group was praised in the Scottish Parliament, and their work over the past decade was officially recognised.

The latest Street Pastor to patrol the streets of the Borders is Asda employee Liz Reid, who has just completed her basic training.

As a member of Hope Church, Liz first joined the pastors as an observer last summer.

Local co-ordinator, Duncan Cameron, said: “As a member of staff in Asda, Liz is used to speaking to the many customers who frequent the store, and will no doubt meet some of them while on patrol as a Street Pastor.

“Liz is one of the latest recruits to join the growing ranks of Volunteers who listen, care and help, and we wish her all the best.”