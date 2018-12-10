Little festive spirit but plenty of cards at Hawick

Hawick United 1, Hawick Waverley 2

Ten-man Hawick Waverley took the scalp of local rivals and table-topping Hawick United in a bruising Border Amateur ‘A’ Division clash which produced 10 yellow cards as well as a red.

On a rain-soaked heavy pitch, the game was far from a classic and brought about little slick, passing football.

In the trying conditions, however, the respective sides both got on with the job in hand – and it sheer gritty stuff.

Thanks to gaining full honours, third-placed Waverley closed the points gap on league leaders United.

And with Greenlaw, who nestle in second spot, also recording a win, the race for championship honours is certainly hotting up.

After Waverley had look like scoring first, when Dean McColm fired over the bar during the opening exchanges, the game’s first booking arrived with seven minutes gone.

Referee Alec Laidlaw, who was to have a busy afternoon, yellow-carded Waverley’s Scott Craig for a foul.

In the 12th minute, Waverley broke the deadlock with a top-notch goal. Taylor Hope sprayed a pass into the path of McColm and the one-time Gala

Fairydean Rovers signing unleashed a cracking 25-yard drive that left United ‘keeper John Paul Drysdale helpless.

Within minutes of this, Michael Moir had an opportunity to put United on level terms, only to drive a shot straight at Waverley ‘keeper Ali Willison.

With rain sweeping over a pitch which was turning into a gluepot, play was being bogged down in midfield, and few scoring chances were being conjured up.

In the 30th minute, however, drama arrived when Waverley were reduced to 10 men – Craig was given his marching order by referee Laidlaw after picking up a second booking.

Waverley were undaunted, though, and almost got a second goal. Jason Inglis was just off target with a header on meeting a headed Taylor Hope lay-

off.

Four minutes from the break, however, a Waverley goal did arrive. Taylor Hope drove in a shot which was pushed out by Drysdale and this brought about a goalmouth scramble, which ended in Jordan Yardley touching the ball home from a few yards out.

Following the interval, United reduced the leeway in the 54th minute, as Sean Clarke popped up at the back post to put away a perfectly flighted David Strathdee free kick.

Aaron Swailes then came near to equalising with a free kick, while at the other end, Taylor Hope sent an effort wide on being set up by Craig McCutcheon.

Conditions were getting worse and both teams were tiring but still forging on. However, no more goals were forthcoming.

In the closing seconds, Ross Scott was inches off target with a header when connecting with another free kick from David Strathdee.