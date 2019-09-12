Lion’s share of prizes stay local at Pennymuir Show

Excellent weather and another bumper crop of entries helped ensure this year’s Pennymuir Show was a roaring success.

Pennymuir Hall, near Hownam, came to life on Saturday for the rural show and sports event.

Champion Sheep, won by Stephen Turnbull of Jedburgh.

Organised by Upper Kalewater Agricultural Society since 1906, it featured sheep and dog classes, industrial entries, children’s sports and after-show entertainment.

Show secretary Ailsa Tweedie said: “We had more than 660 entries in the hall for the industrial, photography, vegetables, flowers, shepherd crooks and children’s classes.

“We also had 275 sheep entered, so numbers were good and on a par with last year.

“We had terrier racing, kids’ sports and lots of supporters making it a good and busy day.

“There was also a dog show, which was well supported.

“It was a lovely family gathering, and we had a barbecue afterwards, and thanks to it being such good weather, we still had families and kids running around enjoying themselves till well into the evening.”

This year’s champion sheep prize went to Stephen Turnbull and his daughter Kirsty, nine, of Larkhall, Jedburgh, for their blackface ewe.

The two-crop north country Cheviot previously took the top title at Yetholm Show last year, and two of her lambs were also in the prizes at Pennymuir on Saturday.

The reserve champion prize went to Craig Weir, of Mainside, Hownam, and his south country Cheviot.

Tom Elliot, of Hownam, had the reserve champion Cheviot and shared most points in the section, with Craig taking home the trophy for getting most first places.

Fellow local Jim Scott had the best pair of Cheviot lamb ewes.

Michael Elliot, of Woodside, Yetholm, took the north country Cheviot Lairg-type top prize, and the award for champion of any other breed went to Pam Tapson, of Kelso Cluech, with her north country Cheviot park-type.

Show chairman Derek Redpath, of the Yett, Howman, won four of the five classes in the blackface section, with only Gavin Douglas’s group entry denying him a clean sweep.

Derek also won the cup for the most points in the blackface and cheviot sections.

Eight-year-old James Cowens, of Philiphaugh, Selkirk, was named best young handler, and Oliver Simpson had the best entry and most points in the shepherd’s crook competition.

In the dog section, best collie in show went to James Smith, of Bonchester Bridge.

Steve Griffiths, of Wooler, had the champion Border terrier, with Jane McKenzie’s in reserve, and Lee Peters won the best other-breed terrier class.

The winning foxhound came from the Border Hunt.

In the children’s hill race, the junior winners were William Hedley, Rachel Elliot and Liam Thomson, and the senior winners were Sam Wood, John Tweedie and Harry Grant.

In the vegetable classes, Jock Cessford got the most points in the show and the special prize for best onions.

Craig Weir, meanwhile, had the best exhibit and took home the challenge shield for the best potatoes.

Joanne Gray had the best rose in show, Helen Cessford had best floral art exhibit and Alan Crozier produced the best single dahlia.

The Tweedie Trophy for most points in show went home with Olivia Cowens.

Carol Lugget had the best photograph and most points in that section too.

Janette Stenhouse had the best baking exhibit and was also awarded the prize for best gingerbread. Francis Armstrong had the best exhibit in eggs, jams and needlework while Linda Nairn had most points in the industrial section.

In the children’s classes Megan Hastie, 9, had the best entry while Chelsea Lamb, 13, had most points in that section.

Prizes were presented by Ken Hedley, formerly of Plenderleith but now living in Denholm, who retired from the show committee this year after almost 60 years of service.