Life-saving fund-raising comes to fruition at Earlston

Last Sunday Earlston community councillors Sheila Gibb and Norman Catto, rugby club past president Bob Austin and the Red Lion’s Ritchie Grierson got together to celebrate the installation of two defibrillators with 24-hour public access, supplied and supported by Selkirk-based charity Scottish HART.

The previous community defibrillator, now out of date, had been bought in 2009 after fundraising by rugby club members and a donation from the community council.

The new purchase was made possible after rugby club fundraising led by Fiona Graham and a grant secured by community councillors.

As part of the Earlston Community Action Plan’s activities, posters and leaflets have been distributed to local residents and businesses, highlighting defibrillator locations and what to do in an emergency. The new equipment – outside the rugby club and on the gable wall of the Red Lion – are in addition to the one already at the primary school entrance.

z Pictured, from left, Norman Catto, Sheila Gibb, Bob Austin and Ritchie Grierson.