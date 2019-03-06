Lewis hoping to bring Scots luck at Murrayfield

A first visit to Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on an international game day is a special occasion for any Scotland rugby supporter, but for one young Souter it promises to be even more special.

Selkirk’s Lewis Wilson, eight, will not only get to see his first Scotland game but will also run out in front of a sellout crowd of more than 67,000 this Saturday, March 9, as a mascot for Gregor Townsend’s men.

The Knowepark Primary School pupil has been chosen to represent the Borders as a mascot as Scotland take on grand slam hopefuls Wales in this year’s Six Nations tournament.

That opportunity came his way after the Selkirk Rhinos mini-rugby club was approached by the Scottish Rugby Union to provide a mascot for the game.

Youngsters’ names were put in a hat at the club’s Christmas party and Lewis, a member of the club for the past two years, had his picked out

Selkirk Rugby Club development officer Ewen Robbie said: “We wish him well. I am sure he will have a great day.

“It’s a good thing for the young players to get an experience like this. It’s even better that Lewis has never been to Murrayfield before so he will be in for a right good day.”

Lewis, of Hillside Terrace, will be cheered on from the sidelines as he walks out at the national stadium by mum Rachel and dad Darren.

“Lewis is very excited about it,” said Rachel. “He was hoping to see Lee Jones but he is injured, but he is just as excited to see the captain and the others players.

“Lewis will hold the hand of one of the players and get to meet them afterwards for autographs. He’ll enjoy the whole experience of it.

“He has been practising his national anthem and can’t wait to sing it on the pitch.”

Former Selkirk and current Glasgow Warriors winger Jones has been capped 10 times and made a return to the Six Nations squad last year.

He was ruled out of this year’s tournament ahead of the first fixture after suffering a knee injury, but Lewis will still line up alongside fellow Borderer Greig Laidlaw, from Jedburgh, captain again for Saturday’s game.

It’s Scotland’s penultimate fixture of this year’s tournament and it kicks off at 2.15pm.