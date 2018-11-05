Lessons in managing money and party planning for Borders pupils

Borders school pupils have been learning about managing money during numeracy week with help from the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).

The youngsters from Lauder, Ancrum, Denholm and Howdenburn primaries took part in MoneySense (one of the UK’s leading impartial and free financial education resources) lessons delivered by Amanda Baitup, RBS’s community banker for the Borders.

Denholm pupils enjoyed looking for ways to save money while planning a party. Michelle Hadwin, postmistress from Jedburgh’s McColls post office, assisted classes at the town’s Howdenburn school to budget while also planning a party, she also explained to the children about her role in the Post Office and the banking facilities available.

Imogen Heard, from Developing The Young Workforce (DTYW), joined sessions at Lauder and Ancrum schools, helping Lauder P7s understand identity fraud and, at Ancrum, considered the difference between ‘Needs’ and ‘Wants’, and what they would need to look after a pet dog. Older pupils also enjoyed party planning.

z Pictured, clockwise from top left: Lauder pupils with Imogen Heard (left) and Amanda Baitup; Amanda with Ancrum pupils; Amanda with Denholm pupils; Howdenburn pupils with Michelle Hadwin and Amanda.