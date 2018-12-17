Leitholm’s Plough Inn wins award for quality of its beer

A Berwickshire pub has been named the best in south east Scotland for the quality of its beer.

The Plough Inn at Leitholm was the overall winner of this year’s beer quality award handed out by the Campaign for Real Ale’s Edinburgh and south east Scotland branch.

The Plough Inn at Leitholm.

Not only was the Main Street pub judged to be the best in the Borders, going by quality scores submitted by Camra members after sampling its wares, but it was also marked the best in the region, Edinburgh included.

The Craw Inn at Auchencrow came runner-up in the Borders.

The Cask and Barrel in Southside was Edinburgh’s top-scoring pub, and the Ducks Inn at Aberlady was winner for Lothian.

The Plough Inn, opened in 2015 by David and Sarah McLean, came runner-up in the Borders for the branch real ale quality award last year and the year before.

Last year’s Borders and overall winnrer was Burt’s Hotel at Melrose, and 2016’s winnrer here was the Exchange Bar in Hawick, though it lost out to the Doric Bar in Edinburgh for the overall title.