Lead singer of Selkirk band Frightened Rabbit reported missing

The lead singer of Borders indie rock band Frightened Rabbit has been reported missing.

Scott Hutchison, 36, originally from Selkirk, has been reported missing from Dennistoun, Glasgow, by his family.

Scott Hutchison was last seen leaving the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry at around 1am on Wednesday, May 9.

Police are appealing for information to help trace Mr Hutchison, who was last seen at the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry, before leaving the accommodation at around 1am this morning (Wednesday, May 9).

Concern for Mr Hutchison is growing after he tweeted at 11:09pm last night: “I’m away now. Thanks.”

A statement on the Frightened Rabbit Twitter account said: “We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now.

“He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now.

Scott Hutchison, lead singer of Selkirk band Frightened Rabbit.

“Please could Scott or anyone with any information on his whereabouts please contact Police Scotland.”

Mr Hutchison is described as white, 6ft tall with a stocky build, dark hair and a thick beard. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, navy blue hooded jacket, grey or khaki trousers, white trainers.

Inspector Graeme Dignan said: “We are keen to locate Scott as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well and would urge anyone who can assist with our ongoing inquiries to come forward.

“If you believe you have seen him since the early hours of Wednesday morning or know where he currently is, then please contact police immediately.

“I’d also urge Scott to get in touch with family, friends, or with police, to let us know he is alright.”

Anyone with information can contact officers at Drylaw Police Station via 101.