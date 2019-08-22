Lavender Touch cyclists coming to 100 Borders towns this weekend

A nine-man team of cyclists will visit 100 Borders towns and villages while cycling 250 miles this weekend.

The Over the Hill cyclists are tackling the Borders-wide route in aid of the Lavender Touch, a Tweedbank-based charity which supports Borderers living with cancer.

The Lavender Touch's team of cyclists in the support bus.

The challenge, being deemed “the impossible, attempted by the improbable, in aid of the essential” begins tomorrow and concludes 250 miles and three days later on Sunday.

Sheila Scott, from the Lavender Touch, said: “With ages ranging from over 70 years old down to 24, and fitness levels ranging from a tortoise to a whippet, the hills and valleys of the Borders will be test for even the back-up support driver.

“The Lavender Touch reaches out across the Borders and relies on the support of the local community so they can provide vital services.

“The team have developed a route that crosses much of the region and during the three days they will be on the road, they hope to raise awareness of the charity and much needed funds.”

The nine-man team includes Keith Irvine, Stevie Halls, Sinclair Paterson, Ronnie Murray, Josh Irvine, Kevin Mania, Alan Brown, Doug Welsh and Chris Lightfoot.

With a tour bus in support, there will be a chance for friends and supporters of the Lavender Touch to visit the bus at various points along the route and cheer on the team as they pass through.

Borderers are being encouraged to go along and visit the information bus and meet charity volunteers and the cyclist during the their stops over the three days.

On Friday they’ll leave Galashiels at 8.30am, visiting Duns between 10am and 12pm, Eyemouth between 12.30pm and 2.30pm and Coldstream from 3pm to 5pm.

On Saturday, the team leaves Coldstream at 8.30am, visiting Kelso between 9am and 10.30am, Jedburgh between 11am and 12.15pm, Hawick from 12.30pm to 2.30pm and Selkirk between 3.30pm and 5.30pm.

Sunday’s ride leaves Selkirk at 8.30am, the support bus will be in Peebles between 9.30am and 11am, Lauder from 12pm to 2pm, Earlston from 2.15pm to 3pm, Melrose from 3.15pm to 4pm and arriving back to Galashiels’ Meigle Park at 4.15pm.

On Sunday, there will be a family fun day to celebrate the team’s achievements from 2pm onwards at Galashiels Cricket Club. There will be a hog roast and barbecue from Gary Moore’s catering, a bottle stall, bouncy castle, beat the goalie, kids colouring in and face painting. There’ll also be rugby coaching for youngsters from Scotland Sevens rugby coach Ciaran Beattie.

To donate to the Lavender Touch you can text OVERTHEHILL to 70085 or visit www.lavendertouch.co.uk