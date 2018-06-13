Lauder lasses’ bike ride raises £1,300 for charity

Two Borders youngsters have raised more than £1,300 for children less fortunate than themselves by getting on their bikes.

Lauder lasses Tilly Lakie and Emily Love, both 11, completed a 34-mile sponsored cycle ride in aid of the Edinburgh Children’s Hospital Charity from the capital to Andy Scott’s Kelpies statues near Falkirk.

Tilly Lakie, left, and Emily Love at their journey's end.

“We have chosen the hospital charity because we have so many opportunities to do the sports and activities we love, but there are some children that are less fortunate than us and don’t get the same chances because they are ill and in hospital,” said Tilly and Emily.

They also organised a bake sale at Lauder Primary School to raise funds.

“After over six hours in the saddle, they reached the Kelpies very tired and a little sore but immensely proud of what they had done, especially when a phone call to home told them the fundraising total had passed the £1,000 mark,” said Tilly’s mum, Suzanne Lakie.

To add to their total, visit teamechc.everydayhero.com/uk/emily-tilly-s-big-cycle