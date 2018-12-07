Lauder houses recommended for approval by planning officers

Controversial plans for 38 new houses in Lauder are being recommended for approval.

Scottish Borders Council’s planning committee will consider Persimmon Homes’ proposals to build 38 new homes north of Thirlestane Drive at its meeting on Monday.

The York-based housing developer first submitted plans for the site in June of this year, and they met with criticism from residents claiming the proposed number of houses is too large and that pedestrian access would be unsafe.

Persimmon Homes has now revised its plans, with improvements made to pedestrian access, but still wants to build 38 homes on the site.

Seven people have objected to the development, with a further four expressing concerns, including Kimberly Shaw-Walker, of Thirlestane Drive.

She wrote: “The site is not suitable for the volume of houses proposed. Services cannot cope with the number of units proposed.”

Lauderdale Community Council has also objected to the plans, citing the number of homes and density of the development.

The objection reads: “The developer’s proposal has too many houses.

“The council’s local development plan puts the site capacity at 30. A 27% increase on this is clearly unacceptable.

“The scheme, as proposed, looks too dense and cluttered.”

Despite those objections, council planning chiefs are recommending that the proposals be given the go-ahead